Company News
January 8, 2019 / 4:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Boeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered here a record 806 aircraft in 2018 to retain the title of the world's biggest planemaker for the seventh straight year, but missed its full-year target of 810-815 due to supplier woes that delayed shipments.

European rival Airbus SE, which will report its numbers later this week, met its own 800-jet target pending final audit, but is certain to lag behind Boeing due to engine delays, industry sources said earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below