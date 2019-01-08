Boeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered here a record 806 aircraft in 2018 to retain the title of the world's biggest planemaker for the seventh straight year, but missed its full-year target of 810-815 due to supplier woes that delayed shipments.

European rival Airbus SE, which will report its numbers later this week, met its own 800-jet target pending final audit, but is certain to lag behind Boeing due to engine delays, industry sources said earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)