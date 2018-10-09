FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Boeing September 737 deliveries dwarf August numbers

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in September, unexpectedly surging past numbers for both August and the same month a year ago and easing concerns over manufacturing delays.

The numbers brought deliveries for the first nine months of 2018 to 568, up from 554 at the end of September a year ago and pointing to an easing of the production problems at suppliers that had caused unfinished aircraft to pile up at Boeing’s Renton, Washington plant. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

