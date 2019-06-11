Boeing's May deliveries fall 56%

June 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it handed over 56% fewer airplanes in May, as deliveries for its top-selling 737 MAX jets remained halted.

Total deliveries fell to 30 planes, compared with 68 in 2018.

Deliveries of the 737 aircraft were stopped in early March, a few days after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed, killing all 157 people on board, in the second fatal accident involving the 737 MAX in just five months. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)