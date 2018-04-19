U.S. to pay Boeing $51 mln for cleanup of WWII aircraft plant

The U.S. government has agreed to pay $51 million to Boeing Co to compensate the company for part of its cleanup costs at manufacturing facilities in Washington state used to produce military aircraft during World War II.

The agreement, disclosed in a Seattle federal court filing on Wednesday, represents “a reasonable compromise of liability,” attorneys for the government and Boeing said in a joint motion seeking court approval of the consent agreement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HdGs5F