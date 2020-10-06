Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Transportation

FACTBOX-Latest Boeing aircraft market forecast

By Reuters Staff

    PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Following are highlights of
Boeing's annual Commercial Market Outlook released on Tuesday.
             
    As well as its usual rolling 20-year commercial forecast,
Boeing has added partial forecasts for the first half of that
period to illustrate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
    
20-YEAR FORECAST
                PREVIOUS            LATEST
                (2019-2038)            (2020-2039)    

Traffic        4.6%                4.0%
GDP            2.7%                2.5%
Starting Fleet    25,830                25,900
Deliveries        44,040                43,110
Value             $6.8 trln            $6.8 trln
    Regional         2,240                 2,430
    Single-Aisle    32,420                32,270
    Wide-Body pax    8,340                 7,480
    Freighter         1,040                   930
Closing Fleet        50,660                48,400
   
    

10-YEAR FORECAST
                PREVIOUS            LATEST
                (2019-2028)            (2020-2029)
Deliveries        20,550*            18,350
Value            N/A                $2.9 trln
    Regional        N/A                 1,240    
    Single-Aisle    N/A                13,570
    Wide-Body pax    N/A                 3,060
    Freighter        N/A                   480
    
(* Boeing did not publish 10-year forecasts in its previous
annual report, but provided the corresponding figure for total
deliveries as a comparison).  

 (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Mark
Potter)
