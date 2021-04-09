CORRECTED-Boeing union with over 220 workers will vote to authorize strike

(Corrects headline to show the union will vote to authorize strike, not ‘will authorize’; text corrected to show the vote is scheduled for Sunday)

April 9 (Reuters) - A union representing over 220 Boeing Co workers said on Friday that members will vote on Sunday to authorize a strike after contract negotiations “have taken a turn for the worse.”

The statement was made by Teamsters Local 174. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)