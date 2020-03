(Corrects spelling of Boeing in first paragraph)

March 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is planning a full drawdown of a $13.8 billion loan as early as Friday, as the U.S. based plane-maker struggles with worldwide travel disruptions from the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)