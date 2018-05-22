FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 12:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing technicians in South Carolina to vote on unionization - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Some Boeing Co workers at the planemaker's factory in South Carolina will vote on union representation later this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2xav6Px on Monday, citing U.S. labor regulators.

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that 178 technicians at the Boeing facility, which produces the 787 Dreamliner jets in North Charleston, can vote to join the International Association of Machinists union.

The workers are set to vote on May 31.

The move comes more than a year after 74 percent of the about 2,800 hourly staff at Boeing's South Carolina plant voted against reut.rs/2x3ah8s joining a union.

The National Labor Relations Board and Boeing were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

