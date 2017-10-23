FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production
October 23, 2017 / 5:49 AM / 2 days ago

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

The pair will also study advanced aerostructure technologies for future generation commercial aircraft, they said in a joint statement.

MHI manufactures 787 composite wings at its factory in Nagoya. Under the new agreement, MHI will pursue increased efficiency in its production system and supply-chain through lean production methods, automation and other activities. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
