China Aircraft Leasing suspends orders for 100 Boeing 737 MAXs - report

April 8 (Reuters) - China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings has put its order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets on hold, until it is assured of the aircraft’s safety, South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing a company statement.

The Hong Kong-listed lessor, which is controlled by the state-owned conglomerate China Everbright Group, placed an order for 50 aircraft in June 2017 and later expanded the order, the newspaper reported bit.ly/2G9Ey84.

The first MAX jet was expected to be delivered in the third quarter, according to the report.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)