Boeing wins first leg of $2.4 bln helicopter deal from U.S. Air Force

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing Co a $376 million contract to build four helicopters in the first leg of a $2.38 billion deal to replace the fleet of 46-year-old fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters.

The Air Force said it will eventually order 84 helicopters to be delivered from 2020 through 2032.

The Air Force will use the helicopters to protect the U.S. nuclear arsenal, with aircraft based in Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota, among other locations around the world.