Boeing 737 deliveries to remain higher for September -CEO

SEATTLE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Boeing expects to deliver roughly as many 737 narrowbody jetliners in September as the company delivered in August as it works to bounce back from a manufacturing logjam triggered by supplier delays, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Boeing’s August delivery of 48 narrowbody aircraft, announced on Tuesday, were an improvement from the 29 delivered in July, which was one of its lowest monthly tallies in years. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)