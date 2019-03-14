March 14 (Reuters) - The fallout from a recent Ethiopian Airlines crash involving Boeing’s 737-MAX 8 aircraft will not immediately affect Boeing’s credit rating, Moody’s ratings agency said on Thursday, adding it expected the company to overcome near-term challenges.

The crash, which followed another at Indonesia’s Lion Air involving the same model last year, has led many countries to ground the 737 MAX aeroplanes, but Moody’s said the accident would not affect Boeing’s rating “at this time”.

It rates Boeing A2 with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, Editing by Helen Reid)