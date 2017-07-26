FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 21 days ago

Boeing raises 2017 earnings forecast

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago when it booked a charge, and raised its full-year core profit forecast.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it expects 2017 core earnings per share in a range of $9.80 to $10.00, up from its previous forecast of $9.20 to $9.40.

Boeing earned $1.76 billion, or $2.89 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $234 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Last year's results included more than $2 billion in charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

The company's core earnings, which excluded some pension and other costs, were $2.55 per share in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8.1 percent to $22.74 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 183 from 199. Boeing said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

