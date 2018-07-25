FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 11:38 AM / in 2 hours

Boeing profit rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 26 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday and raised its full-year forecast for revenue, while keeping its earnings per share and cash flow outlook unchanged.

The world’s biggest planemaker said it expects full-year revenue to be between $97 billion and $99 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $96 billion-$98 billion.

Net earnings rose to $2.20 billion, or $3.73 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.75 billion, or $2.87 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

