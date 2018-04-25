FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 11:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Boeing profit rises 57 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 57 percent rise in profit for the first quarter on Wednesday, while also raising its full-year forecast for earnings per share and cash flow.

The world’s biggest planemaker, which sold a record 763 aircraft last year and has already announced a rise in commercial deliveries in the first three months of the year, raised its full-year operating cash flow forecast to a range of $15.0 billion-$15.5 billion from about $15 billion, previously. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

