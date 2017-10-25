FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2017 / 11:39 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Boeing revenue rises 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 1.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue and raised its full-year forecasts for operating cash flow and profit.

The world’s biggest maker of jetliners raised its operating cash flow forecast for the full year to about $12.5 billion from its previous forecast of $12.25 billion.

Boeing also increased its 2017 core earnings per share forecast to $9.90-$10.10, from $9.80-$10.00, previously.

Revenue rose to $24.31 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $23.90 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Rachit vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
