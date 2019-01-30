Boeing targets 900 plane deliveries in 2019

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 895 and 905 commercial aircraft in 2019, up from the 806 units it delivered last year, as the world’s biggest planemaker benefits from a boom in air travel.

The company forecast operating cash flow in a range of between $17 billion and $17.5 billion in 2019, compared with cash flow of $15.32 billion in 2018, and above analysts’ average estimate of $16.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Boeing’s core earnings rose to $5.48 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.07 per share a year earlier, and came in above Wall Street’s estimate of $4.57 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)