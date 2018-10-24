FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing tops profit estimates, takes further tanker charge

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Boeing topped analysts’ forecasts for quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its forecasts for annual profit per share by more than half a dollar as it continued to benefit from a boom in global air travel and demand for airplanes.

The world’s biggest planemaker recorded another $176 million in charges on its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, bringing the total cost of the program to more than $3 billion.

It also took a charge of $691 million related to the MQ25 refueling drone and T-X training jet contracts it won in August and September.

The Chicago-based firm’s core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, beat analysts’ average forecast by 11 cents at $3.58 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Boeing raised its full year profit forecast to $14.90-$15.10 from a previous $14.30-$14.50 per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

