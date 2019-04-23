PIRC recommends against re-appointing Muilenburg as Boeing Chairman, CEO

April 23 (Reuters) - Leading proxy voting adviser Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) recommended on Tuesday that investors in Boeing oppose re-election of Dennis A. Muilenburg as chairman and chief executive officer.

“There should be a clear division of responsibilities at the head of the Company between the running of the board and the executive responsibility for the running of the company’s business,” PIRC, which advises pension schemes and other investors, said.