Company News
July 18, 2019 / 8:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Boeing takes $4.9 bln charge related to 737 MAX

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, July 18 (Reuters) - Boeing said on Thursday it would take an after-tax charge of $4.9 billion in the second quarter related to estimated disruptions from the grounding of its 737 MAX after two deadly crashes.

The charge will result in a $5.6 billion reduction in revenue and pre-tax earnings in the second quarter, the world’s largest planemaker said in a statement.

Chicago-based Boeing is set to release financial results next week.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Susan Thomas

