May 17, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit revives lawsuit over disputed BofA credit card charge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a Pennsylvania man’s lawsuit against Bank of America alleging that it violated federal law by holding him accountable for a $657 disputed credit card charge.

In a decision clarifying liability for unauthorized charges, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Bank of America customer William Krieger was not required to dispute the charge in writing within 60 days after it first appeared on his billing statement, as the bank asserted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IPaznT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
