Bank of America must face lawsuit over maintaining homes in minority neighborhoods

The National Fair Housing Alliance and other groups and homeowners can pursue a proposed class action accusing Bank of America of neglecting maintenance on foreclosed homes in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods, a federal judge in Maryland ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore said the plaintiffs presented enough data to support their claims of “significant disparities” in routine exterior maintenance of homes in minority communities across the country, compared with homes in white communities.

