July 26, 2019 / 11:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lawsuit says Bank of America discriminated against women-led jeweler

Dena Aubin

Rhode Island jewelry company Alex and Ani has filed a $1.1 billion gender bias lawsuit against Bank of America, accusing it of cutting off a line of credit after a female took over for the jeweler as chief financial officer.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said the bank used a “nonexistent” default as an excuse for cutting off access to a $50 million revolving line of credit the bank had extended in 2016. In reality, the bank was motivated by gender bias against the women-led company, the complaint alleged.

