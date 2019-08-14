Judge tosses class action over BoA's 'unreasonable' stop-payment fees

A federal judge in San Jose has dismissed most of a proposed nationwide class action accusing Bank of America of wrongly charging fees to stop electronic payments, ruling that federal law does not restrict the stop-payment fees banks can charge.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dismissed all class allegations against the bank while allowing one named plaintiff, Alvin Moody of Georgia, to pursue an individual claim that the bank failed to stop a payment even after he paid the fee.

