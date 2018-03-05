FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 5, 2018 / 10:43 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Lawsuit challenges Bank of America's stop-payment fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America has been hit with a lawsuit in California accusing it of charging excessive fees to stop electronic fund transfers, hurting customers who want to cut off payments to illegal payday lenders.

Filed on Friday in San Jose federal court, the proposed class action said the bank’s $30 fee to stop electronic payments “hinders consumers’ rights to extricate themselves from devastating and illegal financial transactions.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tiMgID

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.