FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 3, 2018 / 10:51 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Bank of America sued over Countrywide's second mortgages

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America and its Countrywide unit have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of selling homeowners’ second mortgages to a Texas company for debt collection after assuring homeowners the loans would never be enforced.

Filed on Monday in Santa Ana, California, federal court, the lawsuit said homeowners are being threatened with foreclosure if they do not pay off the loans, which have ballooned in size after years of unpaid interest and penalties. The Texas debt collector, Real Time Solutions (RTR), was also named as a defendant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KKqNg5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.