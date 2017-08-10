FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court rules for BofA in Arkansas business loan dispute
August 10, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 2 days ago

Appeals court rules for BofA in Arkansas business loan dispute

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has declined to overturn a $6.3 million judgment against Arkansas businessman Burt Hanna and three of his companies in a long-running dispute with Bank of America over a financial derivative attached to a 2005 business loan.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Hanna's argument that his company JB Hanna was not told about unusual terms of the derivative that profited the bank at the company's expense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fwm7je

