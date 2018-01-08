FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 8, 2018 / 5:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of America settles whistleblower lawsuit for $5 mln

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America has agreed to pay $5 million to resolve a Florida foreclosure attorney’s whistleblower lawsuit accusing it of making false claims to qualify for federal mortgage insurance, according to a filing on Friday in Miami federal court.

The settlement calls for the bank to pay $3.4 million to the U.S. government, with whistleblower Bruce Jacobs receiving $891,000 of that amount. The bank will pay another $1.6 million to Jacobs in attorneys fees and costs. The bank settled without admitting liability.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m5mWiq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.