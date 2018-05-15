Uber, Lyft users sue Bank of America over overdraft fees

Bank of America has been hit with a proposed class action alleging that it improperly charged overdraft fees when its banking customers used ride-share services Uber or Lyft and did not have enough money in their accounts to cover the payments.

Filed Friday in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said the bank violated its account agreements with customers, which promise that one-time, or “non-recurring” transactions are not subject to overdraft fees.

