MOVES-Bank of America names new Asia-Pacific investment banking co-head - memo

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has named Peter Guenthardt as co-head of Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Guenthardt, who joined Bank of America in 2014 and has worked as country executive for Singapore and Southeast Asia since 2016, will work alongside Alex To in his new role, the memo to bank staff said.

Guenthardt and To will report into the bank’s head of Asia-Pacific global corporate and investment banking Jiro Seguchi, and co-heads of global investment banking Jack MacDonald and Thomas Sheehan, the memo said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Coates)