CFTC orders Bank of America to pay $30 million penalty

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators ordered Bank of America on Wednesday to pay a $30 million civil penalty for what it called attempted manipulation of the swaps and derivatives benchmark.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a statement that from January 2007 through December 2012, Bank of America made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix (USD ISDAFIX), a leading global benchmark. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)