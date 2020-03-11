MOVES-Bank of America reorganizes Latam corporate and IB teams -memos

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has reorganized its Latin American corporate and investment banking teams, according to internal memos obtained by Reuters.

Augusto Urmeneta, based in New York, was appointed in February head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking in Latin America, according to an internal memo. Urmeneta has been at Bank of America for 22 years and led the capital markets team in the region.

Hans Lin, head of Brazil Investment Banking that has been with BofA for 12 years, will coordinate Latin American relationships with investors from Asia and the Middle East, and join the Global Private Capital Council. Bruno Saraiva has been named co-head of Brazil Investment Banking with Lin and continue to oversee Brazil’s Equity Capital Markets division.

Bank of America declined to comment on the matter. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)