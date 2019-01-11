MOVES-Bank of America names new co-presidents for Asia Pacific - memo

HONG KONG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America has appointed Jiro Seguchi and Jin Su as co-presidents of the Asia Pacific region, an internal memo seen by Reuters stated.

The appointments were made after Matthew Koder moved to become global head of corporate and investment banking at the end of 2018.

Seguchi, who has been with the bank for 19 years, is currently the country executive of Japan and head of corporate and investment banking in Asia, while Su is co-head of the region’s fixed income, currencies and commodities businesses.

Both will retain their existing roles in addition to the new posts, the memo said.

Seguchi has worked in Hong Kong and Japan, while Su has been in various trading and trading management roles in London and Hong Kong over 25 years.

The memo was sent by the bank’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)