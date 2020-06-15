MOVES-Bank of America names Kleinsteuber to run Americas insurance investment banking

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has appointed Brad Kleinsteuber as its head of insurance investment banking in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday, the contents of which were confirmed by a bank spokesman.

New York-based Kleinsteuber has been with Bank of America since 2002 and has worked on some of the bank’s most high-profile assignments in the insurance space in that time.

He will report to Will Addas and Gary Howe, co-heads of the Americas financial institutions group, the memo added.

The position has been vacant since Thomas Solomon stepped down last month to join Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings as chief financial officer.

Recent weeks have seen a number of job changes for senior investment bankers focused on the insurance industry. Gautam Chawla is joining Barclays at the end of July from Citigroup Inc, while Citi announced May 18 it had hired Jawad Haider from Credit Suisse Group.