MOVES-Bank of America hires Vitols as head of asset management investment banking -memo

July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has appointed Janis Vitols to be its new head of global asset management investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

“A 20-year veteran in investment banking, Janis joins us from Barclays, where he was most recently managing director and head of global asset management investment banking,” Bank of America Vice Chairman and Americas head of its financial institutions group Will Addas wrote in the memo to staff.

A Bank of America spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Vitols will join the bank later this year and be based in New York, reporting to Addas. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Susan Thomas)