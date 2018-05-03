UPDATE 1-BAML head of capital markets AJ Murphy quits

(Adds info about Murphy’s new job)

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, May 3 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Head of Capital Markets Alice “AJ” Murphy is exiting the bank for a position at a private equity shop Silver Lake - one of BAML’s clients.

Murphy is one of only a handful of high ranking women in capital markets globally. She was named global head a little more than two years ago.

Her rise to running capital markets at BAML has been meteoric. Murphy had quit her BAML role as head of leverage finance in 2014 to join Goldman as a partner in a new role of head of leveraged finance origination.

But she came back to BAML less than a year later taking essentially the same job she held when she left the bank in 2014.

Within months of Murphy’s return, group co-head Robert Schleusner was slotted into a new role. Within a year, however, he was running capital markets taking over the role from Jim Probert, who held the post just a couple of years.

Despite her rise at BAML Silver Lake made an offer she couldn’t refuse. Typically the private equity firm likes to groom talent internally only rarely making high profile hires.

Murphy joins Silver Lake as a managing director with a “broad role covering four main areas, according to sources familiar with the move.

She will be involved in business development, investing, operational improvement of Silver Lake portfolio companies and representing the firm on corporate boards.

“(Murphy) has advised many of our firm’s most important clients across a wide range of sectors and has helped build our global capital markets franchise into a world leading platform,” said BAML’s global investment banking head Christian Meissner in a memo obtained by IFR.

Meissner said the bank will announce Murphy’s replacement in the near future. In the meantime, Murphy will continue working with BAML over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition, he said. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Additional reporting by Gregory Roumeliotis; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)