Bank of America co-head of global oil trading departs - sources

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is seen outside a bank branch in Charlotte, North Carolina January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Chris Keane

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charles Sussman, managing director and co-head of global oil trading at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), has left after nearly 10 years with the firm, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for BAML declined to comment. Sussman did not respond to a request for comment.

Wall Street often sees staffing changes around this time of the year after bonuses are handed out.

Bonuses for some traders at BAML were largely flat even though the bank’s trading desk had positive returns last year, one of the sources said.

Bank of America cut some of its staff in the global banking and markets division last week, Bloomberg News reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Sussman’s departure was related to the cuts.