Tencent takes stake in games maker Bohemia Interactive

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Chinese tech group Tencent Holdings Ltd has agreed to take an unspecified minority stake in privately-held Czech games developer Bohemia Interactive, for an undisclosed amount, Bohemia said on Tuesday.

Bohemia was set up in 1999 and has since grown with mostly military-themed game titles including Arma, with over 7 million units sold, but also DayZ, Vigor and Ylands.

“The existing management and co-founders keep control over the business and this strategic minority investment will support our current and future endeavours,” CEO and co-owner Marek Spanel said on Twitter.

Bohemia reported sales of 1 billion crowns ($47.04 million), operating profit of 510 million crowns and net profit of 425.1 million crowns in 2019, regulatory filings showed.

The company reported more than 14 million total players in 2020 and 352 employees.

The firm had until now been wholly owned by founders Spanel and Slavomir Pavlicek.