Boies Schiller partner jumps to Quinn Emanuel in London

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is adding an international arbitration specialist from Boies Schiller Flexner in the United Kingdom, expanding the firm’s London office and leaving Boies Schiller with just seven partners there.

Dominic Roughton is joining Quinn Emanuel as a partner, the firm said Monday. He has represented natural resource companies that have interests in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Russia, as well as countries in maritime boundary disputes.

