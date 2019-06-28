Financials
June 28, 2019 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bank of Ireland sells UK credit cards for $672 mln

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Ireland has sold its British credit card portfolio to digital finance company Jaja Finance for around 530 million pounds ($671.62 million), the company said on Friday.

The portfolio comprises existing Bank of Ireland UK, the AA and Post Office-branded credit cards.

Bank of Ireland said the group had entered into a separate long-term agreement under which Jaja will become the issuer for the AA and Bank of Ireland UK’s consumer credit cards. ($1 = 0.7891 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Jan Harvey)

