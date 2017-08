BRIEF-U.S. charges 14 defendants in alleged $147 mln New York boiler room scheme

July 12 (Reuters) - PROSECUTORS SAY DEFENDANTS CONSPIRED TO DEFRAUD INVESTORS IN FIVE PUBLICLY-TRADED COMPANIES IN SCHEME FROM JANUARY 2014 TO JULY 2017 PROSECUTORS SAY 10 OF 14 DEFENDANTS EXPECTED TO BE ARRAIGNED IN BROOKLYN ON WEDNESDAY, AND THE OTHER 4 DEFENDANTS TO MAKE APPEARANCES IN OTHER COURTHOUSES PROSECUTORS SAY CRIMINAL CHARGES INCLUDE SECURITIES FRAUD; AS WELL AS CONSPIRACIES TO COMMIT SECURITIES FRAUD, WIRE FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING U.S. UNVEILS CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST 14 DEFENDANTS IN ALLEGED $147 MLN BOILER ROOM SCHEME IN LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK TO MANIPULATE STOCK PRICES PROSECUTORS SAY MANY VICTIMS WERE SENIOR CITIZENS WHO WERE REPEATEDLY PRESSURED TO BUY STOCKS AND RECEIVE STOCK RECOMMENDATIONS