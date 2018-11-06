Fast food chain Bojangles to be taken private for $593 million

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Fast food chain Bojangles Inc said on Tuesday it would be taken private by investment firms Durational Capital Management LP and Jordan Co for $593.7 million.

Bojangles shareholders will receive $16.10 in cash for each share they hold, representing a 15 percent premium to the stock’s price in September, before Reuters reported that the company was exploring alternatives including a sale.

Based on Monday’s closing price, the per-share acquisition price represents a premium of 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)