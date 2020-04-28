Healthcare
Boliden Q1 core profit slumps as Mines business weighs

STOCKHOLM, April 28 (Reuters) - Swedish mining and smelting group Boliden on Tuesday reported a steep drop in quarterly core operating earnings as significantly lower metal prices and lower metal grades hit profits in its Mines business.

Boliden’s first-quarter operating profit, excluding revaluation of process inventory, fell to 1.50 billion Swedish crowns ($151.6 million) from 2.05 billion a year earlier.

“While we had record results within Smelters, the quarter was challenging within Mines,” Boliden CEO Mikael Staffas said in a statement. “The focus is to continue to operate normally, even though the current COVID-19 situation demands greater flexibility.”

