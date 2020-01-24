Bolivia suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba - Bolivian foreign ministry

LA PAZ, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Bolivia has suspended its diplomatic relations with Cuba, the foreign ministry of Bolivia’s interim government said on Friday.

The suspension was due to “recent inadmissible comments” by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and the “constant hostility and constant grievances of Cuba against the Bolivian Constitutional Government and its democratic process,” the ministry said in a statement.

Bolivia has been under the governance of interim President Jeanine Anez since the resignation of long-serving socialist President Evo Morales in November.