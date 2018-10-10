Bolivia's economy grew 4.61 pct in first half of 2018 -minister

LA PAZ, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s economy grew 4.61 percent in the first half of 2018 compared with the same period last year, driven by the agriculture sector, the government said on Wednesday.

That was higher than the 3.94 percent growth the country registered in the first half of last year.

Agriculture, construction, the finance sector and commerce all registered the highest performance in the year-on-year period, with growth rates above 5 percent.

The government maintains its 2018 target growth rate of 4.7 percent, faster than the 4.2 percent clip posted in 2017.