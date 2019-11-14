Russia says it's ready to work with new interim Bolivian leader

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was ready to work with Bolivia’s new interim leader, but noted that she had come to power without having a full quorum in parliament.

Jeanine Anez, the Senate vice-president, stepped in as interim leader on Tuesday after long-time president Evo Morales resigned under pressure on Sunday in what Russia has compared to an orchestrated coup.

Moscow had good ties with Morales, who visited Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin as recently as June.

Anez was forced to declare herself president after legislators from Morales’ Movement for Socialism party boycotted her swearing in. She instead invoked a constitutional clause as the next person in line to succeed the president.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said “We noted... that at the moment of her confirmation in this role, there was not a full quorum so we see certain moments here that we will of course take into account,” RIA news agency reported.

“But clearly, she will be recognised as Bolivia’s new leader until the question of a new president is resolved with elections,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth Editing by Peter Graff)