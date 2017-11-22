Venezuela's PDVSA in talks for three gas supply contracts, exec says

SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA is in contract talks with Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Aruba to export natural gas there, a company official said Wednesday.

Cesar Triana, PDVSA’s vice president of natural gas, speaking at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, said the contracts would allow the company to export more than 610 million cubic feet per day. The company does not currently export natural gas.

He also said the company is in talks with the government of Curacao to convert the island’s 335,000 barrel-per-day Isla refinery into a crude upgrader. PDVSA has been operating the facility under a lease agreement for nearly a century that is set to expire in 2019. The government has also been in talks with a Chinese firm willing to modernize and operate the refinery. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)