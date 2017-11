SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Qatar’s energy minister, Mohammed al-Sada, said on Wednesday he expects oversupply of liquefied natural gas in the coming years due to increased production, but the market should tighten after 2025.

Al-Sada, speaking at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, said the country, the world’s largest exporter of LNG, is working to increase gas production and LNG exports.