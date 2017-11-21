FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Head of gas exporting group says no glut, market needs competition
Sections
Featured
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
Media
Networks suspend Charlie Rose after sex harassment allegations
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
Puerto Rico
New Puerto Rico utility head, same old challenges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 21, 2017 / 3:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Head of gas exporting group says no glut, market needs competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum told attendees at the opening day of the group’s meeting on Tuesday that there is no global glut of natural gas.

Secretary General Sayed Mohammad Hossein Adeli said in remarks in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the market needs more competition. The gathering of top natural gas exporters including Qatar, Iran, Russia and Venezuela is expected to discuss pricing methodologies at its meeting this week. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.