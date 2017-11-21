Head of gas exporting group says no glut, market needs competition

SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA Nov 21 (Reuters) - The head of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum told attendees at the opening day of the group’s meeting on Tuesday that there is no global glut of natural gas.

Secretary General Sayed Mohammad Hossein Adeli said in remarks in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, the market needs more competition. The gathering of top natural gas exporters including Qatar, Iran, Russia and Venezuela is expected to discuss pricing methodologies at its meeting this week. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)